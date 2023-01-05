The pet fountain that provides constant running water, encouraging pets to drink

The DrinkWell Butterfly fountain encourages pets to drink more water, as they are attracted to running streams of water. Picture supplied

This is branded content for PetSafe

As the temperature rises it's now more important than ever for our pets to stay hydrated, to ward off heat stroke and dehydration. But it can be difficult for pet owners to monitor and encourage their fur baby's hydration levels.

PetSafe has devised a genius solution - and the perfect Christmas gift for the most adored pets. The DrinkWell Butterfly Pet Fountain provides fresh, running water all day long, to ensure your pets ultimate wellbeing, working in multiple ways to improve their health.

The DrinkWell Butterfly fountain encourages pets to drink more water, as they are attracted to and prefer running streams of water, over stagnant water. It also has dual filtration capabilities to remove dirt, pet hair, debris and bad odours, ensuring your pet is only drinking the most pure water and further encouraging consumption, in even the fussiest cats.

Our beloved pets, just like us, have water requirements they should meet to deter the onset of disease. Pets need 70 ml of water per kilogram of bodyweight, daily. Not meeting these guidelines puts cats and dogs at greater risk of developing urinary and liver diseases due to dehydration. In warmer climates, the risks of dehydration are even greater.

The DrinkWell Butterfly Fountain can hold up to 1.5 litres of water, and the butterfly topper creates four streams of running water. If your pet prefers, the decorative butterfly topper can also be removed to create a gentle bubbler to drink from.

Most pet parents will agree that keeping their pets drinking water fresh and clean can be a constant battle. The DrinkWell Butterfly Fountain removes this problem, with the charcoal filter, foam filter and fountain pump all working in unison to keep water fresher for longer.

Stagnant water is also at greater risk of developing bacteria, but the constant stream and purification provided by the Butterfly Fountain's running water means bacteria growth is kept at bay. It's a worthy investment for those wanting to avoid unnecessary trips to the vet.

The experts at PetSafe know how fussy cats can be, and they also understand that they're whiskers can be extremely sensitive. The Butterfly Fountain has been designed with this in mind, with an extra wide drinking tray to avoid their whiskers touching the sides.

Cleaning has been made a breeze, with PetSafe putting great consideration into convenience. The BPA-free plastic fountain can be easily washed in the top rack of the dishwasher, and the pump can be hand washed separately, with no hard to reach places.

The plastic fountain can be easily washed in the top rack of the dishwasher, and the pump can be hand washed separately. Picture supplied

Even the finest details have been considered in the development of the pet fountain, with a raised tray to ensure that if you have a power outage at home, your pet still has access to water. The two year warranty provides pet owners great peace of mind.

PetSafe have designed the DrinkWell Butterfly Pet Fountain to make it easier to keep pets happy and healthy. Spoil them this Christmas with the gift of ultimate wellbeing.

