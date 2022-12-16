The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Magnificent Rebels: The First Romantics and the Invention of the Self review - this historical account shows the extent of human vanity and fickleness

By William Christie
December 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 19th-century illustration of Schiller and Goethe in Weimar reading and discussing in the park. Picture: Getty Images

Magnificent Rebels: The First Romantics and the Invention of the Self, by Andrea Wulf. John Murray, $34.99

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.