Without reflecting on the conditions that might conduce to the congregation of genius or making the claim of priority explicit, Andrea Wulf has written a compelling collective biography of what may well have been the greatest of all such groups ever to have formed - which is to say, at once the most numerous and most influential: the set of philosophers and poets that flourished in the small university town of Jena in the Duchy of Saxe-Weimar for a brief period in the late 18th and early 19th century. In the 10 years between 1794 and 1804, Jena was home to a gathering of brilliant literary and scientific minds, all of whom would leave their mark, most of them for work they produced during this comparatively brief period.