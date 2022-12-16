Marlitt and her easy-going partner Teddy enter Jay's world within the red-bricked confines of his old fraternity house - Kappa Phi Omicron. They're welcomed by the poster boy of 'Kappa-Phi', their president Tripp Holmes. Loved by all, with improving academic grades, Jay seemed to have it all. Soon enough, cracks in this image emerge. A missing laptop, ambiguous final messages on his phone, and conflicting accounts of his whereabouts the weekend before he died is enough evidence to keep digging deeper into 'the brotherhood'.