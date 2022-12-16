The Canberra Times
The Resemblance by Lauren Nossett review - This is a slick campus murder mystery that keeps you guessing to the end

By Will Salkeld
December 17 2022 - 12:00am
  • The Resemblance, by Lauren Nossett. Macmillan, $34.99.

Lauren Nossett's debut novel, The Resemblance, is as enthralling as it is shocking. The crime-thriller lifts the veil on campus life in The United States, reflecting how our own institutions fail to prevent privilege from ruining lives.

