An NRLW trailblazer is calling on rugby league bosses to prioritise the introduction of a Pride Round across the game, after a tumultuous year where Manly's rainbow jersey controversy revealed the extent of homophobia within the sport.
Back in 2018, Karina Brown went viral when the Queenslander famously kissed her then-girlfriend, Blues star Vanessa Foliaki, following the first Women's State of Origin series.
The powerful image was a sight never before seen in the mate-versus-mate, state-versus-state rugby league spectacular, and while many praised the couple for their innocent expression of love, others felt the need to attack them.
Foliaki later told media she and her family received a lot of backlash from the Tongan community in particular.
That photo was taken just a few months after Israel Folau's social media comments that "hell awaits" gay people, which led to a lengthy legal battle with Rugby Australia over his torn up contract from the post.
The image of Brown and Foliaki in the midst of that toxic debate prompted an uncomfortable but necessary national discussion about sexuality in sport, and the NRL were right behind the duo publicly.
But since then, little progress has been made.
In fact there's been more of a backwards step as seen in the Manly Sea Eagles' rainbow jersey saga, in which seven NRL players made headlines when they refused to play in the one-off kit intended to promote inclusivity.
Brown told The Canberra Times that the Manly drama exposed why a Pride Round is so necessary sooner rather than later.
"I'd love to see a Pride Round," Brown said upon the release of the Women's State of Origin documentary A League of Her Own on ABC iView about the 2021 Queensland team.
"And I'd love to see it because of the comments on social media from the rugby league community. Obviously not all of them, but there are still a decent proportion that are against it.
"They say politics doesn't belong in sport, but it does. Sport is a gateway for inclusivity, so I think it's really important.
"It would be great for the game."
Across multiple sports in Australia, at grassroots to the professional ranks, pride in sport initiatives are something clubs and leagues have tried to introduce in recent years.
The NRL's biggest rival, the AFL, this year debuted its first Pride Round in the AFLW.
Meanwhile in the men's competition different clubs have hosted Pride Games, which have rainbow-themed erseys similar to the Manly example, as a symbol of the LGBTQI community.
Brown revealed that she approached the NRL shortly after the infamous Origin photo of her was taken, to pitch the idea of a Pride Round.
However she was met with a stunning response.
"I did try to drive a Pride Round after that photo in 2018. I went to the NRL and was told they wouldn't be doing special rounds moving forward," the Gold Coast Titans back said.
"So that idea was shut down. Obviously special rounds have continued, so I probably need to start driving it again."
For Brown, who came out to her parents when she was 19, an NRL Pride Round should be seen as an opportunity to be embraced, not a controversy to be squashed.
For sports to ensure they continue to grow, to attract juniors to play and families to attend games, having a safe and inclusive environment is paramount.
"It's for people who are gay that love rugby league to feel like they're part of the rugby league family, whether they play or not," Brown said. "That they're seen, and being gay is celebrated in sport.
"You don't necessarily have to believe in it, you just have to be tolerant and not spread messages of hate, and accept people for who they are."
At 33, Brown might not have many seasons left to experience a Pride Round as a player in the NRLW, but she's confident the future of rugby league will look a lot different to what it is today.
"Those against it have really strong-held, outdated views, in my opinion," she said.
"It's this belief that being gay is wrong and they can't move past that.
"But I think the next generation are really open and inclusive and welcoming of everyone.
"So I'm really excited for all the kids that grow up with that."
