An outsider arrives in a struggling small town. They've left the big city. The reason isn't entirely clear, but it points somehow to a key character flaw. What seems a simple mystery quickly unravels into a complex web of crime, implicating powerful individuals, or the distrustful community, or the corrupt local council, or all of the above. Red herrings lurk among the lot. The protagonist's troubled past refuses to stay buried, as The Issues - sexism, alcoholism, alt-rightism - are dealt with. The Weather is a Character (or at least an atmospheric metaphor). And then all the elements come together for a final, thrilling, climax, as resolution and redemption are delivered and the bad guys get theirs.