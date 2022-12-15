The Canberra Times
DFAT, ATO and AFP still failing to follow cyber security policy requirements, ANAO report finds

Sarah Basford Canales
Sarah Basford Canales
December 15 2022
DFAT secretary Jan Adams (left), AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw (top right) and ATO Commissioner Chris Jordan (bottom right). Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong and Dion Georgopoulus

Three top federal government agencies have scored dismally on cyber security management, according to the audit office's latest report card, despite a renewed focus on beefing up digital protections in the wake of a string of high-profile cyber attacks.

