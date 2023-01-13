The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Art Is Life by Jerry Saltz review - an entertaining, informative, and, at times, profoundly affecting read

By Nigel Featherstone
January 14 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bestselling author and art critic Jerry Saltz. Picture Getty Images
  • Art Is Life, by Jerry Saltz. Ilex Press, $55.

In his acknowledgement section, Jerry Saltz, the Pulitzer Prize-winning, New York-based, almost irrationally revered art critic, declares, "I did not want to write mainly for the art world. I wanted to address a much wider world, one that was filled with others like me, who came to art by accident or through the back door, and who felt intimated or didn't know how to start. I wanted to...[help] people see how powerful their own impressions could be."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.