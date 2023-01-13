Art is Life follows Saltz's How to Be an Artist, a brief but not entirely dispensable collection of aphorisms and fragments aimed primarily at the emerging artist who might need something inspirational on the bedside table. This latest work is a more substantial affair, comprising previously published essays, reviews, and occasional interviews. The collection is introduced with a piece during which Saltz explores Theodore Gericault's "The Raft of the Medusa" (1818-1819), a painting he first fell in love with as a 19-year-old. It is an impassioned plea about the power of art to change someone's DNA, although more often than not we don't how or why that happens. "The most moving art," writes Saltz, "as always, deals in ambiguity, unexpected surprises, undermined expectations, complexity, interior drama." This is followed by an essay, dated 2017, in which Saltz describes his failed attempts at being an artist himself.