We know Ricki-Lee Coulter is great at giving hi-fives and calming nerves of contestants on Australia's Got Talent. Channel 7 obviously recognises her skills and has given her a similar role in the resurrected singing talent quest Australian Idol, alongside former E! host Scott Tweedie.
She is all too familiar with the show, having come seventh in 2004, up against the powerhouse voices of winner Casey Donovan and runner-up Anthony Callea. She was also a fill-in back stage host for season six, won by Wes Carr and season seven, won by Stan Walker.
The promos for 2023 have been lavish, showing the international hit makers - Harry Connick Jr., Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark, and returning host (2005-2009) Kyle Sandilands, scouting for talent across the countryside.
So what's it like for Ricki-Lee in this mix?
"I'm spoilt for choice. I'd actually met Harry Connick Jr. when he came to Australia before.
"He is such a pro, a real muso and such a cool, down to earth guy. My husband and I took him to dinner at Frankie's pizza (now closed) at 2am.
Connick Jr. obviously has Louisiana charm.
"He's such a gentleman, I'm obsessed with his accent and can't stop telling him."
Coulter is loving the audition phase so far.
"Part of the reason is they [the judges] are charming, lovely, good people, who have had really successful careers, but are not into having tantrums.
"Kyle has been really fun. Maybe having a baby softened him up. He's a teddy bear.
"Lot's of people think Kyle would be tough, he's just honest. But Harry can be brutal.
"What I've really liked about doing the show so far, is it's really nurturing. Everyone respects that people have put it out there. I'm really happy about that.
"It's wild to be back. It's a full circle moment for me and I'm really enjoying it. I feel a part of this show because it changed my life."
Can she go back to 2004 and see herself now hosting the show.
"No way, it's seriously blows my mind. I really take my role on the show really seriously. I have a sense of knowing I have to look after these kids - they come to me with questions like: 'Is there any advice you can give me?'.
"People know it's a huge platform to kickstart your career. But you have to have the resilience, grit, talent, mental capacity, and guts to give it everything.
"People who come and didn't make it through, should come back next year and everything might change.
The show's promos have already revealed some amazing talent.
"It's sickening, there is such talent. I was 18 when I did the show and I am seeing 16-year-olds who are used to performing in front of people and in front of cameras, with unwavering confidence, and not in a cocky way.
"It blows my mind."
Coulter says some of the people auditioning have been waiting for the show's return.
"Many of them grew up watching it. At the first day of auditions in Adelaide, we were all so nervous as to whether we were going to get some talent. We needn't have been.
"Because we do have so much talent; we are a country that loves and celebrates our artists - the more talent we have the better it is for everyone."
And how is it working with former E! reporter Scott Tweedie
"When I walked in to see him all I was worried about was 'please be taller than me'.
"He is gorgeous and lovely. We've become very good friends.
"He so much fun and I can't wait for Australia to see him in action."
