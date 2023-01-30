The Canberra Times
Talent shows abound but Australian Idol can claim it has found some true stars

Vickii Byram
Vickii Byram
January 30 2023 - 12:30pm
AUSTRALIAN IDOL: Premiere Monday January 30, 7.30pm, then Tuesday and Wednesday, Channel 7 and 7plus

Australian Idol co-host Rikki-Lee Coulter. Picture by Channel 7.

We know Ricki-Lee Coulter is great at giving hi-fives and calming nerves of contestants on Australia's Got Talent. Channel 7 obviously recognises her skills and has given her a similar role in the resurrected singing talent quest Australian Idol, alongside former E! host Scott Tweedie.

