"Heaven has truly gained an angel", a friend of slain Constable Rachel McCrow said at the memorial service for the police who died at the siege in Queensland last week.
"But Queensland police have lost a selfless, dedicated officer who approached work and life with fairness, respect and love," the friend and colleague, Freddy Hartigan, said at the service in Brisbane.
At just 29, Constable Rachel McCrow had become the police officer the world now so loudly demands, the friend said.
"A copper who truly listens, a copper who deeply cares, a copper with a strong sense of justice and a copper who will fight to protect those they've sworn to serve," he said.
Friends, families and colleagues also remembered Constable Matthew Arnold, who was also killed doing his duty.
Senior Sergeant Laura Harriss fought back the tears as she delivered a moving eulogy. Constable Arnold was born to serve and to be a leader, the service heard.
Meanwhile, political parties and candidates have received their final payments from the elections watchdog, with the Labor Party claiming the lion's share while billionaire Clive Palmer got back only a fraction of what he spent during the campaign.
The Australian Electoral Commission paid back nearly $76 million to eligible political parties, candidates or Senate groups to reimburse them for electoral expenditure.
The Labor Party had more than $27 million, followed by the Liberal Party with just over $26.5 million.
After increasing their seats in both houses of Parliament, the collective federal, NSW, Queensland, Victorian and WA branches of the Greens received nearly $11 million.
In world news, Elon Musk said he would step down as chief executive of Twitter after a replacement was found.
"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Musk tweeted.
He had set up an online Twitter poll on whether he should keep the job. The verdict was that he shouldn't.
He still owns the company.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
