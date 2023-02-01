New year, better you: The powerful movement discipline for every mind and body

Reformer Pilates is an inclusive low impact form of exercise that tones, strengthens and lengthens all parts of the body. Picture supplied.

It's the new year, a common time for people to reflect, take stock and consider what it is that really matters in life.

It's a time for us to ask that important question: "What can I do today that my future self will thank me for?"

For a big chunk of us the answer might be moving more, to be fitter, stronger, more flexible and agile, and better equipped to meet the physical demands of daily life now and into the future.

It could also be finding a way to inject a little more peace and calm into our lives, some time to ourselves to think and focus, to be more mentally resilient and able to better deal with the unavoidable pressures and stresses of life.

Enter reformer Pilates, the mind-body discipline that's continuing to skyrocket in popularity around the world because of its ability to increase both physical and mental health and wellbeing. Plus, it's a practice that's for everyone, no matter your fitness level, physique or age.



"The benefits of Pilates and reformer Pilates are endless," says Allana Frisken, a Pilates devotee who discovered the power of reformer Pilates after she'd had knee surgery and was looking for a low-impact, but still challenging, way to get moving again.

So successful was Pilates in helping Ms Frisken in her recovery and beyond, she decided to launch her own studios - Muse Pilates Studios - with a mission to help others reap those benefits. She now has ten studios including three in Canberra with another studio set to open soon in Campbell.



"When I started Pilates I knew I'd found something I loved and needed to share with others," she said.

"Reformer Pilates can be practiced by anyone and catered to people from all walks of life - it's an inclusive low impact form of exercise that tones, strengthens and lengthens all parts of the body.



"And as well as physical benefits, Pilates has been proven to improve an individual's emotional self-awareness and increase mental resilience, allowing us to better cope with stressors of life."



Founder of Muse Pilates Studios Allana Frisken who discovered the power of reformer Pilates after she'd had knee surgery. Picture supplied.

At the heart of reformer Pilates is the reformer - a specialist piece of equipment that contains a foot bar, carriage, pulleys, and five springs of varying tension that can be adjusted to suit fitness level or needs.



The unique machine is designed to allow the user to perform a range of exercises under spring tension that work to elongate the spine, joints and muscles to build flexibility, strength, stamina and a more balanced posture.



For Canberra's Jolene Uotila, discovering reformer Pilates in 2022 has been life changing.



The 46-year-old mother-of-two became a Muse member when a studio opened in August not far from her home in Dickson at a time when she had "lost" her fitness and was looking for a way to get moving again.



"l'd booked in for a lunchtime class - I was quite frightened because I didn't really know what to expect and was thinking, well if I don't like it I'll just stop," said Ms Uotila,



"But within five minutes I knew I loved it. I had thought I'd go maybe four or five times a week but now I go everyday for a class, sometimes I do a double class. Nothing gets in my way.



"I just wanted my fitness back - I was really starting from scratch. My body just wasn't me and I felt really cumbersome, but that started to improve so quickly."



Motivated by the impact of the reformer Pilates regime on both her body and her mindset, Ms Uotila says she will be a Pilates practitioner for life.



"It was actually really surprising, how fast you start noticing changes in your body. You get more definition and you can feel the difference in your strength and stability," she said.



"And it's not just your body. I'm prone to worry but [coming to Muse] made me feel more grounded and able to cope with stress a lot more, and much more positive.



"It's part of my life now, a routine that I look forward to. I want to keep getting stronger and be fit and healthy and mobile as I age, so absolutely this is me now."



Muse studios are designed to be spaces where people can unwind from the pressures of daily life while improving their physical health. Picture supplied.

Key elements of Muse Pilates that are part of the experience are the beautifully-designed modern studios and the highly-trained and supportive instructors.



Ms Frisken, who opened her first Muse studio in Sydney in December 2019, said her vision was to create a place where workouts could be "an oasis from everyday life".



"Some people don't feel comfortable in a full and noisy gym," she said.



"Muse is a place where people can enjoy their workout. Each studio is designed to be a space where clients can unwind from the pressure of daily life and some sort of zen as they work towards improving their physical health."



