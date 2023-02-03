Kate Scott leans heavily on playlists in her debut novel, Compulsion, set in the early years of this millennium and drawn closely from experience. Lucy, a 24-year-old music magazine editor, divorced and with that knack for discovering the undiscovered, is holed up in her grandparents' mid-century house in a coastal town, where she is supposed to be writing a book about music and existentialism. And among the cast is Robin, back in the town where he grew up while his grandmother dies. He gets sucked into the party life centred at Lucy's house, where music is endlessly discussed and the follies of youth play out, often with chemical aids.