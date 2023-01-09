Record-breaking house price plunge

Sydney, which headlined the national run-up in house prices during the pandemic, has also led the downturn. House values in the nation's largest city have so far fallen 13 per cent since May 2022, followed by Brisbane (10 per cent) and Melbourne (8.6 per cent). Canberra has experienced a more modest decline of 7.6 per cent since June last year and is still well short of the 14.5 per cent fall that occurred in 1994 to 1996, when official interest rates reached 7.5 per cent.