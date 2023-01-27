The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy review - This is a challenging portrait of a young person at odds with the world

By Michael McKernan
January 28 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Novelist Cormac McCarthy. Picture supplied
  • Stella Maris, by Cormac McCarthy. Picador, $34.99.

With his most recent novel, The Road, published in 2006, Cormac McCarthy has returned to the novel with vigour, publishing two novels, The Passenger and Stella Maris in 2022. Some reviewers have considered these two novels together; this review will discuss Stella Maris alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.