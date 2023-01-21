After her mother dies, young Addie (Tatum O'Neal) joins Moze (Ryan O'Neal), a Depression-era con man whose scam involves selling Bibles to widows. He is supposed to take her to an aunt in another state. Along the way she becomes quite a con artist herself. In real life the O'Neals are father and daughter: the movie suggests their characters might be. Filmed in black and white by director Peter Bogdanovich to create a period effect, though some of the content - including some of the language used - would not have been permitted in a movie from the 1930s. Adapted from Joe David Brown's novel Addie Pray.