The art of the con is shown in movies like The Sting and Catch Me If You Can

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
Updated January 22 2023 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
Tom Hanks, left and Leonardo DiCaprio in Catch Me If You Can. Picture by Andrew Cooper

Movies about con artists give us the fascination of watching a scam unfold while wondering if it will succeed - and making us wonder if we would fall for them, too. The cons might be small-time grifts or massive cheats, and they might give us the somewhat uncomfortable feeling of identifying with baddies, but well done, they're enthralling.

