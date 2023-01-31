Experience a true Northern Hemisphere fall on this fully escorted cruise to the USA and Canada

Delight in the colours of New York in the fall on this once in a lifetime cruise. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Set sail this October 6 to 25, on a trip that takes in New York, Boston, Halifax, Quebec, and Montreal to name just a few destinations.

Join Travelrite and The Senior newspaper starting out in the city that never sleeps, New York, where you will be awed by major sites including the Empire State Building, 9/11 Memorial, 5th Avenue, Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and the fall colours of Central Park.

After a morning spent shopping and sightseeing in the Big Apple, the group is transferred to the Caribbean Princess, with a spectacular view of New York's skyline on departure.

The following morning the ship arrives in Newport, Rhode Island, where at the height of its glory, the likes of the Vanderbilts, Astors, and Morgan's, spent their summer vacations.

Boston is the next stop and one of the most interesting areas in the US. A local guide hosts the group on a tour which follows some of the Freedom Trail covering sites to do with the American War of Independence.

By day seven the Caribbean Princess docks in Bar Harbor, Maine to spend an enjoyable, relaxing day with with the regions amazing scenery and rocky coastline.

Canada is reached with the first stop Saint John, New Brunswick, the country's oldest settlement. Here you will delight in New Brunswick's unspoiled vast forests, purling streams, gentle hills, rich farmlands and unforgettable coastline dotted with historic towns. Be astonished by the natural phenomena of the reversing river rapids of the St John River.

Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada, above. There is plenty to see and do on this once in a lifetime cruise. Pictures Shutterstock

Take a guided sightseeing tour of Halifax, Nova Scotia and it's historic waterfront as well as the Fairview Lawn Cemetery where over 100 Titanic travellers are buried.

A walking tour of the Colonial Town of Old Sydney is enjoyed before the ship docks in Charlottetown, the capital of Prince Edward Island.

A day is spent at sea before historic Quebec is reached. Founded in 1608, the Old Town of Quebec, a veritable living museum, is the only walled city in North America and is a UNESCO World Heritage site, known for its cobblestone streets and historic buildings.

Established by French colonists in 1642, Montreal is now the second biggest city in Canada. See the Old Montreal on a guided tour before heading downtown for one last hotel check-in.