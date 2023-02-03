A diamond in the rough of books on leadership

Just because there is a gross surfeit of books on leadership does not mean there are no lessons left to learn. The enduring popularity of Harvard's Getting to Yes attests to the enduring value of common sense, clear and coherent approaches to problems. Misguided traditionalists would reach much further back, seeking to unearth advice on management from Marcus Aurelius' Meditations or Sun Tzu's The Art of War. Neither of those authors, though, would have scored well on empathy.