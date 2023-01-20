The Canberra Times
Review

The Young Menzies: Success, Failure, Resilience 1894-1942 review - A useful collection of writings for those too young to remember Menzies

By Michael McKernan
January 21 2023 - 12:00am
A young Robert Menzies, from the cover of Zachary Gorman's edited collection of essays.
  • The Young Menzies: Success, Failure, Resilience 1894-1942, edited by Zachary Gorman. Melbourne University Publishing, $39.99

As Australia's most successful and longest-enduring prime minister (1939-1941, 1949-1966) Robert Menzies has, rightly, attracted an enormous amount of attention from historians, political scientists, biographers, hero-worshippers and chums. He also wrote a couple of books about himself.

