If you are all cricketed (is that even a word?) out after the Boxing Day test, the pink ball test, the Big Bash League (which is still going) et al, but still crave a sporting fix, switch over to the Nine Network to catch all the action of the Australian Open where, in the first round, Australian men - Jason Kubler (three sets), journeyman John Millman (five sets), Rinky Hijikata (five sets), Alex De Minaur (three sets), Alexei Popyrin (five sets) and Australian woman - Olivia Gadecki (two sets) - acquitted themselves handsomely.