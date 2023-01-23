From the creators of Love on the Spectrum, this is a six-part docu-series that follows a diverse group of singles looking for love and, for some, their first date.
Better Date Than Never does not feature the usual buffed, tanned, sartorial, bikini-clad, botoxed, social media darlings. These singles tell their real stories of stepping into the dating world.
It's refreshingly real and honest with the five participants, Olivia, Charles, Nirvali, Dianne and Liv, each having a unique story, and a different reason for a later start to their search for romance.
With a little help from the producers, they launch themselves into a world they've always wanted to explore but have been reluctant to try.
They are matched with a potential suitor who they will meet on a blind date in episode one.
The audience goes with them as they experience the start of their dating journey.
Participants' stories are interwoven across the series as they set out on the, at times, rocky road to finding love. Connections will be made, hearts will break, love will blossom.
Have your tissues handy.
If you are all cricketed (is that even a word?) out after the Boxing Day test, the pink ball test, the Big Bash League (which is still going) et al, but still crave a sporting fix, switch over to the Nine Network to catch all the action of the Australian Open where, in the first round, Australian men - Jason Kubler (three sets), journeyman John Millman (five sets), Rinky Hijikata (five sets), Alex De Minaur (three sets), Alexei Popyrin (five sets) and Australian woman - Olivia Gadecki (two sets) - acquitted themselves handsomely.
Rain and controversy have already caused havoc as top seed Rafael Nadal was defeated 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 by Mackenzie Mcdonald (USA) on day three under an injury cloud; and many games had to be continued on outside courts following a downpour.
Meanwhile last year's banned headliner Novak Djokavic raced through his first round clash after he received a tumultuous welcome from the crowd on Rod Laver Arena and he has continued to win through despite a troublesome injury..
Unfortunately, the Special Ks (Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios) will not make a repeat of last year's stunning doubles win as Kyrgios withdrew due to a knee injury. At the time of filing, Kokkinakis had won his first round clash with Italy's Fabio Fognini, which was rain delayed and was playing extremely well. Only to be defeated by Andy Murray in a five set epic battle which went until all hours of the morning.
This led to Murray's defeat by Bautiste-Agut in the third round.
Remaining No.2 Aussie (ATP rank 24) Alex DeMinaur goes up against Djokavic (ATP rank 5) January 23 with all of Australia behind him.
If you haven't caught up with the first dating program to air this year you have missed a few twists in this season's The Bachelor.
For one thing, there are three bachelors - Jed 25, Felix, 27, and Thomas, 35 - thus being presented with a larger selection of ladies of varying ages.
The show films on the glitzy Gold Coast in Queensland and fittingly, the bachelors are eager to offer bling in the form of engagement rings if they meet the one.
How any of these men have not yet settled into a long-term relationship is beyond me, perhaps they are spoiled for choice.
I have been a journalist with Port News for six years, specialising in entertainment, community, social and event stories. My previous experience is in the marketing, publicity and advertising fields.
