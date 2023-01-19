With new leadership in place, the return of walk-in adoptions and a boost in volunteer numbers, Domestic Animal Services is determined to show that dogs who end up at the pound are not on death row.
The new senior director at DAS, Chris Mooney, started in the role last September, saying he wanted the good work of the staff to be recognised, including re-homing almost 100 per cent of impounded, and for better communication with the public around DAS processes.
"We've got a good basis as a leadership team going forward to look at the way we do things," Mr Mooney said.
"Timeliness in everything we do will be key - whether it's an adoption or our investigations of seized dogs."
Jackie Gardner has been working with DAS as the community programs coordinator for the past 12 months, and in the last month as acting operations manager.
Focused on enriching the lives of the dogs, Ms Gardner has doubled the volunteer program and saw the number of dog walks increase from 1800 to 3100 over the last year.
And new assistant director Rohan Samara also last month joined DAS to head its field operations after a long career with Canberra Health Services where he recently oversaw the security arrangements for COVID-19 pop-up clinics.
Mr Samara said, like perhaps most of the community, he believed the pound might be a depressing place to work, but it was actually a positive experience reuniting lost dogs with owners and finding stray or surrendered dogs a forever home.
"Everyone who works here has at least one dog of their own and it's been great working in a team that is so passionate about animal welfare," he said.
"It's not just about seizing dogs, it's about giving dogs the best opportunities in life and helping them find their family."
Ms Gardner said despite popular perceptions most dogs were put down, the pound actually had a 98 per cent re-homing rate.
"There's no time limits here," she said. "We take that time to find the right owner."
She said a dog would only be euthanised for medical reasons or dangerous behaviour could not be corrected.
Mr Mooney said DAS had always had operations managers.
"But they've always focused on the priority of the day but now we've split that role, so Rohan is very focused on the field and the ranger team and Jackie is very focused on the facility and the adoption scheme and I think that will lead on to better communication with the public," he said.
Some of the dogs even hung out in the office, socialising with the staff and enjoying some alone time.
"The community doesn't see the good work that goes on behind the scenes," Mr Mooney said.
"A dog will come in, it's frightened of people. We'll have it in the office with us for a bit, it becomes more confident, more re-homeable. That's what the public don't see."
Walk-in adoptions had now returned after being put on hold due to COVID and building work on site.
People can visit the DAS headquarters on Mugga Lane in Symonston, view the dogs available for adoption and have a meet-and-greet in one of the exercise yards.
Ms Gardner said it was "amazing" to see a dog go home with their new adopted family.
"They really do pick the person and to see that bond and to see the dog fall in love, it's just fantastic," she said.
And they are determined to reunite lost dogs as quickly as possible.
"We work closely with Canberra Lost Pets Database as well and the idea is to reunite the dog as quickly as we can," Ms Gardner said.
"That's why responsible pet ownership - registration, microchip updating - is so important."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
