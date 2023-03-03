The Canberra Times
Review

Higher Education by Kira McPherson review - Caught between class divides in and out of the classroom

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
March 4 2023 - 12:00am
Picture Unsplash
  • Higher Education by Kira McPherson. Ultimo Press. 336pp. $34.99.

The first day of university can feel like everyone else is in on something when you aren't, if you didn't happen to go to the right schools or have a room in the right college. The best academic performance is not a guaranteed entry ticket to the milieu that were born to get a degree.

