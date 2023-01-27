The Canberra Times
Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor review - This is a pacy Indian crime thriller

By Mark Thomas
January 28 2023 - 12:00am
Indian writer Deepti Kapoor. Picture supplied
  • Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor. Fleet, $32.99

Lovers of English literature have been taught to esteem David Copperfield as a classic example, albeit a mawkishly sentimental one, of writing about injustice, ambition and suffering. Dickens offers thrashings (from the wicked stepfather, Mr Murdstone), a sadistic mockery of education (at Salem House), privation (for Micawber in debtors' prison) and fraudulent treachery (from Uriah Heep).

