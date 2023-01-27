Nothing, though, in Dickens' entire repertoire could match - in sheer poignancy, raw emotion and repeated heartbreak - a day in the life of India. Deepti Kapoor prefaces her novel with a quote from the Mahabharata warning that lack of knowledge and therefore wisdom mean that "covetousness and avarice will overwhelm them all". Happily, her own judgments are more nuanced and more benign than that. India is easy to love, but the emotion should be tough love, informed by awareness of how unjust and unfair the system can be, suffused by human sympathy and, wherever possible, kindness.