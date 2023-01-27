The Canberra Times
Review

Sydney: A Biography by Louis Nowra review - a love letter to a complicated and beguiling city

By Nigel Featherstone
January 28 2023 - 12:00am
The beast of a city that is Sydney. Picture Getty Images
  • Sydney: A Biography, by Louis Nowra. NewSouth, $39.99.

Sydney is a beast. Anyone who has spent time in this city, perhaps even only a day, or the first 18 years of their life, as is the case with this reviewer, knows it to be true. A sprawling mass, and mess, that almost 5.4 million people call home across 658 suburbs and counting. There is the harbour, of course, an undeniable jewel, though for decades it was sullied with sewage and heavy metals (and more than a few human bodies), and there is the Harbour Bridge and Opera House, the inner city "villages", as well as the beaches to the east, and the mountains, all blue allure, to the west. But beneath the hedonism and privilege is melancholia, one that, in part, comes from that other fact: Sydney is built on the foundations of violence, dispossession, racism, sexism, classism, misogyny, and homophobia.

