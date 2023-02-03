Shirley Hazzard was born in Chatswood in 1931. The younger daughter of a philandering father and a mother she cast as a "a destroyer who sees herself as a perpetual victim" in The Transit of Venus, Hazzard was an unhappy child who took refuge from familial dysfunction in books. Her first love was poetry. As a child, Shirley would sit in the kitchen reading to her mother. "Don't you think that's beautiful?", she'd ask. This obsessive love of literature was not preordained. In fact, Olubas observes that Hazzard's family situation "in many ways precluded access to a more spirited and contemporary cultural life". It's an assessment the writer would have agreed with: "In the circles where I was raised, I knew of no one knowledgeable in the visual arts, no one who regularly attended musical performances, and only two adults other than my teachers who spoke without embarrassment of poetry and literature." The comment, coursing with cultural cringe, is as much an indictment on her birthplace as it is on her family's social circle.