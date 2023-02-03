The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life by Brigitta Olubas review - A fine illumination of a dubious Australian export

By T.j. Collins
February 4 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shirley Hazzard, one of Australia's greatest cultural exports. Picture Getty Images
  • Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life, by Brigitta Olubas. Virago, $34.99

When I was an undergraduate, I was introduced to Truman Capote by George Plimpton, the legendary sportswriter and editor. Plimpton's superb oral history of Capote, a reliably polarising figure whose name became synonymous with scandal following the publication of his infamous Esquire essay "La Cote Basque 1965", served to widen my literary viewfinder. It was a short leap from Plimpton's Truman Capote to Truman Capote's In Cold Blood. And from there, it was plain sailing to Norman Mailer's Miami and the Siege of Chicago, Gore Vidal's Creation and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.