Sir Sydney Cockerell (1867-1962), who was obsessed with manuscripts from a very young age, did not have the money to pursue manuscript purchases. When he became director of the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, however, he was able to make significant institutional purchases. Unlike Madden, "He enjoyed introducing (manuscripts) to people, if he thought they had interests in common". At the end of his life, selling off his personal collection, he commented, "I can now afford to have an egg with my tea".