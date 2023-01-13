There are many ways that people like to spend their Valentine's Day.
Whether celebrating your love with a partner and splashing out on a delicious dinner and flowers or spending the day with your closest girlfriends with a wine and cheese board, there's no right or wrong way to commemorate.
A great way to spend the evening, whether in a relationship or single, is to have a romantic movie marathon.
Sit down with your partner or some mates, crack that bottle (or pour that hot chocolate), set up those face masks, and get ready to spend a night indulging in the finest that streaming services have to offer.
What better way to celebrate love than to binge some Meg Ryan films? Below is a list of her finest - in no particular order - that feature, you guessed it, love.
This 1989 film has become a staple in the romantic genre.
Following two friends over roughly a decade, it shows the highs and lows of their friendship and how eventually, the love and respect they hold for each other form an even deeper connection.
Through their funny anecdotes and their existential chats, by the end of the film, you too feel like you're a part of their friendship.
This is one of the first romantic films of the digital age. Two people meet online, and what was first a friendship soon becomes something more.
It's easy to tell everything to a perfect stranger, especially when they seem like the person you've always wanted.
Meanwhile, independent bookstore owner, Kathleen Kelly, is fighting for her store as major chain Fox Books sets up shop across the street.
From rivals to friends and then lovers, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks shine in this Nora Ephron film.
Arguably one of Meg Ryan's more underrated films, French Kiss follows Kate as she travels to France to win back her fiancé. While on the flight to Paris, she meets a very charismatic, very handsome, very French Kevin Kline. What follows is a sweeping comedy that traverses the picturesque French countryside.
The two characters help each other reach their goals while also challenging themselves and each other to dream of what they could have never imagined.
Another film by the queen herself - Nora Ephron - and featuring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. Though not as light and funny as You've Got Mail, Sleepless in Seattle's origin is An Affair to Remember.
After a journalist listens to a young boy dial into a radio show to help his widowed father find a new wife, she becomes obsessed with the story and writes to him. The film reaches its crescendo at the top of the Empire State Building, where Ryan and Hanks officially meet.
Some honorary mentions that didn't quite make it on this list are still great films, including City of Angels, Kate and Leopold, Prelude to a Kiss, and Joe and the Volcano.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
