Review: Pandora Sykes and John Carey pull back different curtains on writers' bookshelves

By Colin Steele
February 4 2023 - 12:00am
Writers are often asked to open their "brain curtains" and let us see what they're reading. Picture Getty Images
  • What Writers Read: 35 Writers on their Favourite Book. Edited by Pandora Sykes. Bloomsbury. $24.99.
  • John Carey. Sunday Best: 80 Great Books from a Lifetime of Reviews. Yale University Press. $41.95.

One of the perennial questions posed to authors at literary festivals what their your favourite book is. In What Writers Read, British writer and broadcaster Pandora Sykes has asked that question of 35 authors, who have responded with short essays on the book they hold most dearly and the influence it had on their lives and writing.

