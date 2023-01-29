There are already plans in existence that will need to be aligned with the national strategy, including the National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children and the National Women's Health Strategy, as well as work in states and territories. The Albanese government has made a start on another key element, the closing of the gender pay gap. It has made pay equity an objective of the Fair Work Act and banned the secrecy clauses in employment contracts that have contributed to pay inequity. In other democracies legislation to promote pay transparency has in itself resulted in a narrowing of the gender pay gap.