'A myth from Labor': Paul Fletcher has no regrets over arts funding ahead of national cultural policy

By Karen Barlow
Updated January 29 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:56pm
Manager for Oppostion Business Paul Fletcher during question time on Thursday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Paul Fletcher says he has no regrets about the Coalition's handling of cash-strapped national cultural institutions, and insists the onus is now on the Albanese government to deliver tangible outcomes to the arts sector.

