How much can we expect a person who spent his youth attending "native and colonial" themed birthday parties to grapple with all this? Predictably, not much. He rightfully admonishes the racism some members of the royal family directed at Meghan, but glosses over his own prejudice. Admitting he once donned a Nazi uniform for a birthday party, he swiftly blames William and Kate, claiming they okayed his choice of costume when he ran it past them beforehand. When he is vilified by the press for referring to a fellow soldier as "my Paki friend", he claims ignorance as his defence but resents being portrayed in the media as "Prince Thicko". This is just one example of the contortions Harry performs in attempting to have it every possible way.