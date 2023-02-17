The Canberra Times
Review

Papyrus by Irene Vallejo review - This is a dense and undulating history of the written word

By Amy Walters
February 18 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Papyrus, by Irene Vallejo. Hodder & Stoughton, $34.99.

Papyrus, by Spanish philologist and novelist Irene Vallejo, is a history of both books and reading.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.