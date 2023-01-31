Five latest tech trends to shape 2023, as seen at this year's CES event

An example of how the SmartThings app can connect with a multitude of devices. Image simulated for illustrative purposes. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Samsung

Technology is constantly evolving, and the pace at which the industry is moving is both exciting and inspirational. Never before have we seen such seamless integration between technology and our unique lifestyles, complementing our work, play, and ultimately our wellbeing.

Technology is making such impressive leaps and bounds, with innovations designed to enhance the human experience. So, let's explore the top five tech trends set to shape the year ahead, as seen at CES 2023.

1. Personalisation

We all live different lives, with different passions that demand different routines. And we expect our tech to keep up with this. Personalisation is the answer to consumer needs, and the greatest tech innovations for 2023 have been developed with this in mind.

With everyone leading unique lifestyles, personalisation should be fluid, and ultimately flexible - like Samsung's portable The Freestyle Projector.

An unexpectedly powerful, yet mobile device, The Freestyle Projector allows users to turn any location into an entertainment experience, with up to 100 inches of unbelievable picture quality paired with an inbuilt and immersive 360 degree speaker.

The Freestyle can be taken anywhere thanks to its compact design, and gives users the features of a smart TV, with endless location possibilities.

In 2023, The Freestyle will offer a new Smart Edge Blending feature that means two devices can be used simultaneously to create up to 200 inches of brilliant cinematic viewing, complete with automatic straightening, scaling, levelling and focus.

Whether it's a family camping trip where the side of a tent is your screen or a get-together at home where a sheet hung on the clothesline transforms the backyard into a cinema, The Freestyle Projector is aptly named and can help facilitate it all.

The Freestyle is the ultimate flexible device, allowing consumers to watch and engage with whatever they want, wherever they want. Image simulated for illustrative purposes. Picture supplied

2. Customisation

We rely on technology in every facet of our lives, but increasingly in our homes. Recent times have seen the home evolve into a multifunctional space, acting sometimes as a workplace, fitness facility and entertainment centre all at once.

To slot into our fast paced lives, customisation is key, and Samsung's expanding Bespoke Home range offers Australians an opportunity to curate their tech to serve them as they like - and reflect their personalities.

From the kitchen, to the laundry to the living room, to your outdoor spaces, Samsung's Bespoke Home range puts customisation options such as appliance colours, size, functionality, and connectivity in the hands of the end user.

In the true sense of customisation, Samsung's range of Bespoke Refrigerator products allows users to create a refrigerator that slots into the interior aesthetics of their home, while also paying careful consideration to spatial needs.

The Bespoke Refrigerator lineup includes six modular and free-standing refrigerator types that can be personalised via seven interchangeable colour panels and two finishes. With the ability to change the colour panels and add or remove units, the Bespoke Refrigerator can grow with the needs of users and adapt to the aesthetics of their home for years to come.

Samsungs Bespoke Refrigerator can be personalised via seven interchangeable colour panels and two finishes. Image simulated for illustrative purposes. Picture supplied

Ultimately, it means you don't need to throw away your fridge when you outgrow it or want to change the look and feel of your home - just modify the fridge you have, simply and affordably.

In 2023, Samsung's Bespoke Home kitchen range will also expand to include an Induction Cooktop, Rangehood, Dishwasher and Oven. The result is a Samsung-powered kitchen that is smarter, more versatile, and more interactive than ever.

3. Sustainability

As humans have grown increasingly conscious of how our actions affect the environment, consumer demand has shifted to favour companies that incorporate greener practices into their manufacturing processes.

In 2023, most of Samsung's Galaxy and AV products and packaging will comprise recycled materials - including the innovative Solar Cell Remote which contains partially recycled materials made from discarded fishing nets.

Unlike other remotes, Samsung's Solar Cell remote is charged by solar panels on the back of the remote which absorbs sunlight or the light in your home to charge the internal battery, instead of needing disposable batteries.

The Solar Cell Remote absorbs sunlight or the light in your home through its solar panels to charge. Images simulated for illustrative purposes. Picture supplied

4. Connectivity

Connected experiences with Internet-enabled devices are the foundation of smart homes. In 2023, Australians can expect greater convenience and customisation over their smart appliances and devices, all from the palm of their hand, thanks to platforms like Samsung's SmartThings.

SmartThings Energy, for example, empowers Australians to monitor and manage the energy usage of compatible home appliances. The app even recommends settings to promote energy saving functions, helping to lower electricity bills and help individuals live more sustainable lives.

Through SmartThings, Samsung products are also able to extend beyond their initial function. For example, the Bespoke Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum cleaner was created to help automatically map your home to keep your floors clean. But, thanks to SmartThings Pet Care, users can use the robot vacuum's camera and mapping features to help check in on their furry friends while out and about.

Samsungs Bespoke Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum is equipped with a camera that boasts multiple uses. Image simulated for illustrative purposes. Picture supplied

5. Interoperability

2023 is the year that smart home connectivity reaches new heights, with Samsung focusing on increasing interoperability between devices, regardless of brand.

SmartThings allows consumers to connect their smart devices under one platform, providing connectivity and device management opportunities that streamline their lifestyles and help users live more comfortably and conveniently - effectively making SmartThings a one-stop-shop to manage all smart home experiences.

This focus on interoperability is particularly exciting as it will make managing a smart home less complicated and instil a sense of calmness in the home thanks to tech working together without friction.

To give you an example, here's a potential day in the life of a better-connected experience:

Morning: Wake up to a pre-set alarm, that opens your blinds and puts on the kettle, kick starting your breakfast routine.

Afternoon: While at work, you check on your pets at home with SmartThings Pet Care via your BespokeJet Bot AI+. Using the mics on your Samsung NEO QLED TV, SmartThings has alerted you to excessive barking and puts on a show, video or music to calm your dog and keep them entertained until you get home. Before leaving the office, you use SmartThings to turn on the air conditioner, and start the air purifier to reduce pet hairs and odours when you get home.

Evening: After work, you use SmartThings Cooking to get dinner started with recipe recommendations tailored to your health and wellness needs or watch a recipe video on the Family Hub fridge's 32-inch screen while you cook. To wind down, you put your living room into 'Movie Mode' which closes the blinds, turns off the main lights, and syncs your TV with your Philips Hue bulbs to create the perfect viewing ambience. Before bed, you hit 'Bedtime mode' which closes the blinds, turns off the lights, and resets your alarm ready for tomorrow.