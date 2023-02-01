Samsung launches new Galaxy S23 smartphones, in an epic start to the year

The Galaxy S23 Series sets a new benchmark in mobile tech with exciting specs like Samsung's most advanced camera yet and enhanced graphics - perfect for gaming. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Samsung

Samsung has kicked off the new year with a bang, releasing three new premium smartphones as part of its flagship Galaxy S Series. The highly anticipated launch was unveiled today during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, which introduced the new Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. The launch comes as the first smartphone release of the year in true, ambitious Samsung-style.

Hot off the press, the new Galaxy S23 Series sets a new benchmark in mobile tech with exciting specs to enhance the everyday lives of creatives, gamers, entrepreneurs and everyone in between.

So what new features and updates are guaranteed to blow tech fans' minds, you ask? Here are our stand-outs:

1. Advanced new Nightography capabilities

First up is their most advanced camera yet, bringing incredible capabilities to capture everyday epic moments. No matter the experience level of the photographer, or the lighting situation - the new Nightography capabilities helps to make sure special moments are never missed, allowing users to live life to the fullest, and capture it too.

Life's greatest moments don't wait for the lighting to be perfect - often they occur when music is playing and the lights are dimmed, or when friends are gathered at their favourite, poorly lit restaurant, or venue. The latest Galaxy S23 Series utilises a new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm to amplify object details and correct colour tone and make sure your photos look great whatever the lighting situation.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra takes clarity to a whole new level with an upgraded Adaptive Pixel 200MP sensor that allows users to capture tiny details with razor sharp precision.

More and more, we use selfies to express ourselves and share important moments from our daily experiences, and now users can up their selfie game with the latest Galaxy S23 Series.

This series introduces fast autofocus and the first Galaxy Super HDR selfie camera, which has jumped from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos. The result is clearer selfies that let your family and friends feel like they're right there in front of you, sharing the same experience.

New Nightography capabilities allow users to capture incredible details, no matter the lighting situation. Picture supplied

2. Enhanced gaming graphics sustained longer with better battery life

The camera isn't the only enhancement of the new Galaxy S23 Series range. Gamers will be ecstatic to know they can now game on the go. And we mean really game.

The Galaxy S23 Series uses "Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy" to allow users to game faster and game for longer. Lag times will not threaten high scores, and abilities will not be questioned with Samsung's most advanced mobile technology available to date.

Graphics also get a glow-up with the S23 Series' chipset allowing users to enjoy fast mobile graphics (1) and powerfully sustained game play, with the S23 Ultra boasting a GPU that is 40 percent faster than its predecessor.

Flat batteries are less likely, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra utilising the Galaxy S Series' most efficient Galaxy battery yet, a 5,000mAh battery that performs for more than 20 percent longer (2) than the S22 Ultra.

It means entrepreneurs will never skip a beat and can take their office anywhere they like. Our working lives are evolving to allow full flexibility, and the Galaxy S23 range empowers entrepreneurs to thrive, taking full advantage of the remote working movement.

The S23 Series' chipset lets users enjoy faster mobile graphics and powerfully sustained game play with better battery capabilities. Picture supplied

3. Samsung's most sophisticated smartphone design yet

However, perhaps the greatest feat of Samsung's new Galaxy S23 Series, is that while it has completely reimagined what smartphones can be, it is also Samsung's most sophisticated and eco-conscious smartphone range yet. The Galaxy S23 Series has been cleverly designed to include even more partially recycled materials in its design than previous Samsung smartphones, utilising components made partly from pre-consumer recycled glass, and post-consumer recycled plastics.

The Galaxy S23 Series is the first series of devices to use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the interest of enhanced durability. It's the perfect tech sidekick for the progressive creator with epic ambitions.

The new Galaxy S23 Series is now available for pre-orders in the stunning earth-inspired shades of Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender, starting at $1,349RRP for the base model. The latest devices are now available for pre-order at https://www.samsung.com/au/smartphones/all-smartphones/, and will be widely available beginning 17th February.

The S23 Series is Samsung's most eco-conscious smartphone yet, proving that power and sustainability can most definitely co-exist. Picture supplied

(1) Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is optimised for Samsung and exclusive at the time of Galaxy S23 series' launch.

(2) Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user. Independently assessed by Strategy Analytics between 2021.12.08-12.20 in USA and UK with pre-release versions of SM-S901, SM-S906, SM-S908 under default setting using 5G Sub6 networks (NOT tested under 5G mmWave network). Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged, and many other factors.