The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Opinion

Bradley Perrett | US general Mike Minihan's gut tells him 'we will fight in 2025'

February 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the past week, nothing has been more alarming than a leaked memo from a US general who said he expected his country to be at war with China in 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.