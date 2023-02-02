The Canberra Times
Department of Employment and Workplace Relations look to London Quarter building to boost low office occupancy

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
February 3 2023 - 5:30am
An artist's impression of London Quarter to be built in Civic. Picture supplied

The Department of Employment and Workplace Relations is hopeful that the construction of a new office building in Canberra's city, inclusive of a $150 million dollar fit out, will boost poor occupancy rates of 50 per cent.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

