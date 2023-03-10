The Canberra Times
Review

Mr Carver's Whale by Lyn Hughes review - a dark and witty chronicle of whaling

By Mark Thomas
March 11 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shutterstock
  • Mr Carver's Whale, by Lyn Hughes. Fourth Estate, $29.99.

Of all forms of hunting, surely whaling is the most brutal and barbaric. Other hunted animals may end up with their heads stuck on walls (lion) or their feet used as umbrella stands (elephant). Only the whale, though, is harpooned, flensed, boiled or gnawed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.