Salman Rushdie gives first interview since 2022 stabbing

February 11 2023 - 12:00am
Salman Rushdie, in times before an attack left him blind in one eye. Picture Getty Images

Months after being stabbed repeatedly as he prepared to give a lecture, Salman Rushdie is blind in his right eye, struggles to write and, at times, has "frightening" nightmares.

