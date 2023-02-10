Rushdie, 75, lived in hiding for years after Iran's Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa in 1989 calling for his death because of the alleged blasphemy of the novel The Satanic Verses. But he had long since moved about freely, with minimal security, and did not feel any sense of risk last August about appearing at the Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retreat centre in western New York.