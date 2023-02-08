The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Public servant to sculptor: David Smith's new career lets him express his concerns about climate change

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Smith with one his works, a bogong moth. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

After a 35-year career in the public service, starting as a graduate, David Smith has found satisfaction and purpose sculpting bits of steel and wood into works that are starting to say something about climate change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.