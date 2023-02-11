Comets, like comet ZTF, come from a part of space called the Oort cloud. It has never been observed, as it is on the edge of our solar system - hundreds to thousands of times further from the sun than Pluto. While the gravity of the sun does affect these, it is only barely. The slight bump or knock of a comet can either send it out into space, or towards the sun, into the solar system, passing by planets just like comet ZTF.