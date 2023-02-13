The Canberra Times
Swedish royals marvel at Australia's vastness and resilience as they visit Canberra

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 12:30pm
The Swedish royals showed they could be formal or laidback in the national capital on Monday, spending their first day in Canberra covering everything from a tour of the National Museum to a casual lunch at the picnic tables of the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve playground to a dinner on Monday night at Government House in Yarralumla.

