See the Ancient World with Travelrite on this fully escorted cruise

The enigmatic Pyramids rise out of the sand of the desert in Egypt. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

This is definitely the way to take in the sites and sights of our ancient world. Travel in comfort and ease on this fully escorted cruise hosted by Travelrite International and The Senior newspaper.

Starting big in Athens, Greece, delve into the glorious history of the city including the first modern Olympic stadium, the Acropolis and Parthenon. Board the magnificent Azamara Journey for the first day at sea.

Docking in Alexandria Egypt, join an expedition to the Nile River and on to Cairo. Experience Giza and see the mighty Pyramids, built by the Pharaohs over 4,500 years ago, the mysterious Sphinx and Cairo Museum which houses Tutankhamen's gold mask.



Back in Alexandria, take in Qaitbay Citadel and the reconstructed bibliotheca Alexandrina. The ship departs at midday for the Suez Canal.

The Azamara sails 192kms of the canal to the Red Sea.

Luxor, Egypt grew out of the ruins of Thebes and today is known as the world's largest outdoor museum. Marvel at the monumental temples and the famed Valley of the Kings.



A highlight is the celebrated tomb of Tutankhamen which still contains the king's body inside its gilded coffin.

In Luxor, experience Karnak Temple a place that can give many wonders of the modern world a run for their money, covering around 81 hectares as it does.

Jerusalem, one of the most inspiring cities in the world. Pictures Shutterstock

Farewelling the mystery that is Egypt, the tour arrives in the ancient city of Petra, Jordan. Carved from the rock of the the Nabateans around 300 BC, this is the city that features in the movie Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Next up is the visually splendid city of Jerusalem, Israel, after a coach trip taking in the Dead Sea, Kidron Valley and the Zion Gate.



In Jerusalem visit the Last Supper Church, Western Wall and Via Dolorosa, a walk that follows the route of Jesus bearing his cross.

After such a life changing touring experience, relax now with six days at sea to explore the ships facilities.

At the port of Muscat enjoy the Grand Mosque, Bait Al Zubair Museum, the Al Alam Palace of his Majesty Sultan Qaboos and 16th century Portuguese forts Mirani and Jalali.

Another day at sea follows before reaching Dubai. After so much ancient treasure to ingest, soak in the modern wonders of this amazing city.

A day of shopping is finished off with 'dinner in the desert'. Surrounded by sand dunes, enjoy a sumptuous barbecue and belly dancers.

Tour dates are October 24 to November 16, 2023. For more call 1800 630 343 or go to https://www.travelrite.com.au/senior-escorted-tours/ancient-wonders-october-2023.php

