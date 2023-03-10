This theme returns at length, and is hauntingly explored, when Nell, now old and alone, finds herself sorting through boxes of papers and relics belonging to Tig's father, who had been a brigadier in the Canadian Army in WWII, crushed into a kind of fake survival by horrific battles as the Germans retreated "blowing up towns as they went, leaving wreckage and starvation in their wake". Intensely aware that Tig must have seen the material before but never mentioned it, Nell finds letters and scraps of poetry, somehow scribbled under fire, and becomes increasingly determined to discover whatever meaning she can. It is achingly sad but fluently shaped with intricate detail.