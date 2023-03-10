The Canberra Times
Review

Old Babes In The Wood by Margaret Atwood review - These stories show Atwood's storytelling at its most masterful

By Ian McFarlane
March 11 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Master of the short form, Margaret Atwood. Picture by Luis Mora
  • Old Babes in the Wood, by Margaret Atwood. Chatto & Windus, $45

Margaret Atwood is a writer of rare distinction, and a well-seasoned one. Author of over 50 books of fiction, poetry, and critical essays - including, of course, her 1985 patriarchal icon, The Handmaid's Tale - her knowledge, intelligence, and encyclopaedic interests can weave all manner of narrative threads. I remember reviewing her wittily off-beat version of the myth of Penelope and Odysseus in these pages almost 20 years ago. Atwood is a literary star.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.