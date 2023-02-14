A plan to build a five-star hotel and modern office block on London Circuit has been revisited after it was first announced in early 2019.
Developer HTI Group has launched public consultation into the proposal to construct a 15-storey tower at 11-13 London Circuit.
The development proposal includes a five-star hotel, with rooms spanning across levels two to nine. Commercial offices would occupy levels 10 to 14.
Public spaces including a cafe, restaurant and bar, meeting rooms and hotel reception would be located on the ground and first floors.
The developer has also planned three basement levels to accommodate 65 car spaces.
Other facilities, such as a yoga studio, gym, sauna and bicycle parking are proposed for the first basement level.
The development would span blocks 4 and 5, section 5, City, which together total about 1420 square metres on the corner of London Circuit and Farrell Place.
The two existing buildings are currently occupied by legal and financial tenants and sit opposite the One City Hill office development currently under construction.
Artist impressions show the building's facade would be designed to offer greater privacy for the hotel rooms.
Meanwhile the office spaces would sit inside an "illuminated light box", designed to appear as if it floats above the hotel.
"Taken as a whole the building appears textured on the lower hotel volume, light and translucent above, separated by a garden layer," the proposal website stated.
When the initial plans were released in 2019, the design review panel cited concerns about the position of the hotel drop-off and pick-up location on London Circuit.
Since then, it has been moved to Farrell Place, adjacent to the hotel entrance.
The building would aim to be carbon neutral, fully electric and include sustainability measures such as solar panels and a minimum 4.5-star green energy rating.
The developer is inviting public feedback on the proposal via an online feedback form and a virtual information session on February 23.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
