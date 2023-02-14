The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Development plans for 11-13 London Circuit, City revisited as HTI Group reveals five-star hotel and office proposal

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated February 15 2023 - 12:09pm, first published February 14 2023 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of a hotel and office proposed for London Circuit. Picture HTI Group

A plan to build a five-star hotel and modern office block on London Circuit has been revisited after it was first announced in early 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.