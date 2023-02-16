We need an activist. We may need a miracle worker. Poetry has never been among the top ten concerns of the average Australian. We have great poets, but our most cited author is still Dorothea McKellar rather than, say, Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa. I'm an old bugger, and I'd like to see Kev Carmody and Paul Kelly get a couple of years in the gig, but we may need to jump straight to the rap generation and tap someone like Hani Abdile or Ziggy Ramo on the shoulder (and just to show I'm putting my money where my ears are, all these poets have performed at my company's annual conference, Communities in Control).