The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Build-to-rent development proposed for JWLand's Braddon Place on Northbourne Avenue

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
February 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the proposed Braddon Place development. Picture supplied

Hotel rooms have been swapped for build-to-rent apartments in a proposal for the old Northbourne flats site in Braddon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.