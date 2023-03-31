The Canberra Times
Review

Justice in Kelly Country by Lachlan Strahan review- The story of a policeman's bitter search for justice

By Mark Thomas
April 1 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man in dogged pursuit of the Kelly gang. Book cover picture supplied
A man in dogged pursuit of the Kelly gang. Book cover picture supplied
  • Justice in Kelly Country, by Lachlan Strahan. Monash University Press, $32.99.

Shortly after coining a wonderfully droll, three-word epitaph, Ned Kelly was hanged almost 143 years ago. Nonetheless, the bushranger remains pure literary catnip; adding the name, Kelly, to any title seems to guarantee a wide, curious and loyal readership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.