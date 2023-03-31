In the absence of much personal, private writing from Constable Strahan himself, the writer Strahan applies himself indefatigably to trawling through all manner of public records. His copious reading is worn lightly. His explanations of family genealogy and prejudices genuinely fit within Strahan's broader commentary on emigration from Ireland, suspicions between Catholics and Protestants, development of the Victorian economy and a considered judgement on the quality of policing. Lachlan Strahan is also talented at evoking the smells and sounds, the pace and personalities, of country Victoria, even of a hamlet like Wooragee which the average reader would never even have driven past.