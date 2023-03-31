The local community has mixed feelings about this. Most of the residents are against the proposed development, but the shop owners and council support it. In the past, Clare has been involved in activism against other land developments. So she quickly joins the local protest group and makes new friends as they try to persuade the State Minister to block the subdivision. That's when the threats begin, making Clare's new life increasingly difficult. As she tries to work out what's going on and who is responsible for the threats, she begins to uncover layers of secrecy, subterfuge and corruption.