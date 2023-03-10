Goad writes, "In many respects, the design of the National Gallery at this point - spatially - could be argued to represent in concrete terms the high point of an American fuelled cultural Cold War, but about to be realised on the shores of and in the capital city of one of the United States' most favoured Pacific allies. Sweeney's politics and his ambitions for art in this regard cannot be ignored. In the Australian-American War Memorial (on Kings Avenue and flanking the Russell Defence Offices can be seen as earlier Cold War overlays to the idealism of Griffins' plan for Canberra, the National Gallery can be seen as another, arguably more subtle, assertion of American influence on post-war Australian life."