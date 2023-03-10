There is also a wicked humour in these pages. You have to be pretty daring to call a chapter "The Pizza of Existential Despair", for example. There are meetings between avatars of New York and those of other cities. Some of these older cities have only one avatar, and Tokyo, for example, sticks to English for that meeting, despite Manhattan's fluency in Japanese, as it's "(e)asier to be rude in ways that English-speakers will understand". The meeting with Istanbul is surprisingly moving; Jemisin continually surprises the reader by shifting tone and viewpoint.