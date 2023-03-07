Australia's first Freedom of Information Commissioner in seven years has resigned, citing a lack of power to reform the backlogged system he was hired to fix.
Leo Hardiman was appointed to the role in April last year, occupying a position which had been left empty since the Abbott government reduced the size of the commission in 2015.
Mr Hardiman's appointment was thought to be a key step towards working through a backlog of freedom information requests.
In May 2022, about half of requests had been with the office for more than 12 months.
In a LinkedIn post on Thursday Mr Hardiman announced he would leave the role in May this year, detailing roadblocks to streamlining Information Commissioner reviews of requests which had been knocked back.
"Further changes are, however, necessary in my view to ensure that the timeliness of Information Commissioner reviews and, consequently, access to government-held information, is increased," Mr Hardiman wrote.
"The making of those changes is not within the powers conferred on me as FOI Commissioner.
"I have come to the view that I will not be able, in the absence of those changes, to increase timeliness of Information Commissioner reviews and access in a way which best promotes the objects of the FOI Act.
"I have accordingly decided the most appropriate course is to resign my appointment."
He thanked the freedom of information team for their commitment to implementing those changes he had introduced.
"One significant purpose of these changes is to enable larger numbers of Information Commissioner review matters to be actively managed to conclusion, so as to reduce the current backlog of Information Commissioner reviews and promote more timely access to government-held information," Mr Hardiman wrote.
"The Freedom of Information Branch in the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner has shown enormous commitment to the implementation of these changes and the purpose of increasing timeliness of information access."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.