The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Best of books: Therapy, short stories and a troublesome building

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated March 11 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Therapy, short stories and a troublesome building

It may well have grown into its environment 40 years after it opened, but the National Gallery of Australia is in a building that isn't fit for purpose, a fact we've always known. Meanwhile, what's behind the rise in need for therapists, and what do they think about it? And Margaret Atwood publishes a volume of short stories that leaves her greatness in no doubt whatsoever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.